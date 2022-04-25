OnePlus 10 Leaked, Dimensity 9000, 150W Fast Charging and more!

OnePlus 10 leaked, OnePlus has always been different, their use of hardware, their perfectly made OxygenOS, and being the company that sells all-performative premium devices. Recently, OnePlus has made a clear statement that they will work with Oppo for their newer devices, and their devices will have a Color/OxygenOS hybrid software. You can see which devices have this hybrid software by clicking here. Still, though, OnePlus is making quality devices. And their latest entry, OnePlus 10, is clear proof of this.

According to OnePlus 10 leaked information, these are the specifications, compared to Oneplus 9.

OnePlus 9 was also a great entry in the year 2021. Released with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, it was also a controversial entry, hence explaining the Snapdragon 888, because most users have reported massive heating problems. This year’s Oneplus 10 Pro came with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was more controversial compared to OnePlus 9, It has been reported that OnePlus 10 will be the first flagship that will not have an alert slider button. OnePlus 10 leaked info also says that the back panel will be similar to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but with bigger camera lenses. Here’s what OnePlus 9/Pro’s back cover looks like.

OnePlus 10 leaked information that says that OnePlus 10 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Mediatek Dimensity 9000 CPU. Oneplus 10 comes with one 32MP wide front camera sensor and three 50MP main/wide + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro rear camera sensors. 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 powered internal storage with 8 to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM options. a big 4800 mAh battery with an enormous 150W fast charging support! OnePlus 10 leaked information says that OnePlus 10 will come with Android 12-powered OxygenOS 12, but it’ll probably be a Color/OxygenOS hybrid just like OnePlus 10 Pro was.

Conclusion

OnePlus is with Oppo now, yes, but they are still making quality over quantity devices, devices that are meant to be premium, devices that are meant to be performative, and the devices that are meant to be unique, OnePlus may return the alert slider in their future devices, time only will show us the development cycle of OnePlus devices. Rumors say that the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 series looks like the OnePlus 10 series. You can check on our article about Oppo Reno 8 by clicking here.

Thanks to LetsGoDigital for giving us our source!