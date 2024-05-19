OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Ultra receives Google’s Ultra HDR format

The OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra have received a new update that supports Google’s Ultra HDR format.

The feature encodes additional information in SDR image files that can be used in combination with the display technique to produce optimal HDR renditions in a single file. This allows backward compatibility with standard file formats like JPEG on Android devices, and legacy readers that don’t support the new format will still read and display the conventional low-dynamic-range image from the file.

This capability has just been included in the PHY110_14.0.1.628(CN01) update of Find X7 Ultra. The update is 946.26 MB and was also recently spotted being rolled out to the OnePlus 12 model.

With support for Ultra HDR, the said devices should benefit from various features of the format, including color range retention, space efficiency, and better adaptability. Also, it should prevent clipping highlights, crushing shadows, changing or compressing local contrast, and changing relative tonal relationships (between objects in the scene).