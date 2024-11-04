China welcomes OnePlus 13 with over 100K units sales within first 30 minutes of debut

The OnePlus 13 was a success in China. According to the brand, its new flagship model managed to collect more than 100,000 unit sales just after 30 minutes of going live.

OnePlus China President Li Jie shared the news during the launch press conference. The numbers gave OnePlus a new record for its flagship offerings. This is a huge success for OnePlus, not just because of the OnePlus 13’s high initial unit sales but also because of the positive reaction of its customers despite its price hike. To recall, the 12GB/256GB OnePlus 12 launched with a CN¥4299, while the 2GB/256GB OnePlus 13 costs CN¥4499.

According to the executive, the reason behind the price increase was the production costs, which included the prices of components such as the SoC, memory, and storage. Moreover, Li Jie underscored the improvements introduced in the new device, such as the longer software support.

The OnePlus 13 is one of the first models to sport the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It also features a 6.82″ BOE 2.5D quad-curved display with 4500nits of peak brightness, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an IP69 rating, and a huge 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus shared that the OnePlus 13 also sports a Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo, allowing users to experience a “controller-level 4D vibration.”

The OnePlus 13 is available in White, Obsidian, and Blue colors. Meanwhile, its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥4499, CN¥4899, CN¥5299, and CN¥5999, respectively.

In related news, OnePlus posted the price list of OnePlus 13’s repair parts.