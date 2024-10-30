Confirmed: OnePlus 13 gets IP68/69, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 4D gaming vibration

OnePlus has confirmed more details about its upcoming OnePlus 13 model. According to the brand, the device will be armed with a better vibration motor for games, an IP68/69 rating, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 13 will debut this Thursday. Before its official unveiling, nonetheless, the company is already verifying earlier rumors about the device. Today, the Chinese brand has confirmed three more details about the OnePlus 13.

According to the latest materials, the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with an IP68/69 rating, giving it extreme dust and water resistance. Complementing this is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the device’s display, so it can work even with wet fingers. According to OnePlus, the tech brings four benefits to OnePlus 13 users since it is “super intuitive and super fast.”

Ultimately, the OnePlus 13 will offer an improved vibration motor, which should make gaming more immersive. The brand promises strong and “rich vibration effects” through OnePlus 13’s Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo. According to the company, users should experience “controller-level 4D vibration” through this tech.

The news follows the earlier OnePlus 13 details confirmed by the company, including its colors (White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively) and official design, three 50MP cameras (led by a Sony LYT-808 main unit), 24GB/1TB variant, 6000mAh battery, and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

