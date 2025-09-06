OnePlus 15 sample shots shared to highlight in-house LUMO tech

OnePlus shared some sample shots taken using its yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 15 model.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus model is coming with a powerful set of camera lenses. The device is believed to house a trio of cameras on its back, including a 50MP periscope unit. Ahead of its arrival, the brand shared some sample photos of the said model:

The news came concurrently with the brand’s departure from the Hasselblad partnership. Despite the end of the two companies’ partnership, OnePlus shared that it is now testing its new DetailMax Engine. In its post in China, the brand also gave fans an idea about its new in-house LUMO Condensed Light Imaging System, which it used to take the above images.

“This system, driven by powerful optical design and advanced computing capabilities, creates the ultimate mobile imaging system for capturing people,” OnePlus shared. “With LUMO Condensed Light Imaging, we will deliver exceptional performance in portrait blur, motion capture, and telephoto photography.”

