OnePlus Ace 5 Pro hits stores in China

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is now available for purchase in the Chinese market, where it starts at CN¥3,399.
The OnePlus Ace 5 series launched days ago in China, and fans can now get the Pro version of the lineup. The Ace 5 Pro comes in several options, starting at CN¥3,399 and topping out at CN¥4799.
Here are the configurations and color options of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in China:
- 12GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3399
- 16GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3699
- 12GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3999
- 16GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥4199
- 16GB/1TB (Submarine Black/Starry Sky Purple): CN¥4699
- 16GB/512GB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4299
- 16GB/1TB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4799
Meanwhile, here are the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Adreno 830
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS4.0 storage
- 6.78″ flat FHD+ 1-120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.8, AF, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 112°) + 2MP macro (f/2.4)
- Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)
- 6100mAh battery with SUPERVOOC S full-link power management chip
- 100W Super Flash Charging and Battery Bypass support
- IP65 rating
- ColorOS 15
- Starry Sky Purple, Submarine Black, and White Moon Porcelain Ceramic