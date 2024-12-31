OnePlus Ace 5 Pro hits stores in China

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is now available for purchase in the Chinese market, where it starts at CN¥3,399.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series launched days ago in China, and fans can now get the Pro version of the lineup. The Ace 5 Pro comes in several options, starting at CN¥3,399 and topping out at CN¥4799.

Here are the configurations and color options of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in China:

12GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3399

16GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3699

12GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3999

16GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥4199

16GB/1TB (Submarine Black/Starry Sky Purple): CN¥4699

16GB/512GB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4299

16GB/1TB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4799

Meanwhile, here are the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro: