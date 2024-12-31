OnePlus Ace 5 Pro hits stores in China

Santiago Jr Bongco
Dec. 31, 2024, 10:11

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is now available for purchase in the Chinese market, where it starts at CN¥3,399.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series launched days ago in China, and fans can now get the Pro version of the lineup. The Ace 5 Pro comes in several options, starting at CN¥3,399 and topping out at CN¥4799.

Here are the configurations and color options of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in China:

  • 12GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3399 
  • 16GB/256GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3699 
  • 12GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥3999 
  • 16GB/512GB (Submarine Black/Starry Purple): CN¥4199 
  • 16GB/1TB (Submarine Black/Starry Sky Purple): CN¥4699 
  • 16GB/512GB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4299 
  • 16GB/1TB (White Moon Porcelain Ceramic): CN¥4799 

Meanwhile, here are the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Adreno 830
  • LPDDR5X RAM
  • UFS4.0 storage
  • 6.78″ flat FHD+ 1-120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint sensor
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.8, AF, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 112°) + 2MP macro (f/2.4)
  • Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)
  • 6100mAh battery with SUPERVOOC S full-link power management chip
  • 100W Super Flash Charging and Battery Bypass support
  • IP65 rating
  • ColorOS 15
  • Starry Sky Purple, Submarine Black, and White Moon Porcelain Ceramic

