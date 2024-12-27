OnePlus Ace 5 series now official in China

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally introduced the new OnePlus Ace 5 series to the market.

The new lineup is the successor of the Ace 3 series, with the brand skipping the number 4 due to Chinese superstitions. The two phones appear to be twins due to their huge similarities, but their chips, batteries, charging power ratings, and color options give them their distinctions.

To start, the Ace 5 Pro offers the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chip, a 6100mAh battery, and 100W charging support. Its colors include purple, black, and white (Starry Sky Purple, Submarine Black, and White Moon Porcelain Ceramic). Meanwhile, the vanilla Ace 5 comes in titanium, black, and celadon colorways (Gravity Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celadon Ceramic). Unlike the Pro, it offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a bigger 5415mAh battery but with a lower 80W charging power.

Here are more details about the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro:

OnePlus Ace 5

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Adreno 750

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,499)

6.78″ flat FHD+ 1-120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.8, AF, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 112°) + 2MP macro (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

6415mAh battery

80W Super Flash Charging

IP65 rating

ColorOS 15

Gravity Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celadon Ceramic

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro