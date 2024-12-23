OnePlus confirms Ace 5 Pro’s ultra-long-range Bluetooth with up to 400m reach

OnePlus says that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is powered with enhanced Bluetooth, which can provide connectivity up to 400 meters.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is set to launch on December 26. Ahead of the date, the company is gradually revealing the lineup’s features, and the most recent detail it confirmed is the Pro model’s “Ultra-long-range Smart Bluetooth.”

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro’s Bluetooth connectivity can retain its connection for up to 400 meters. The company says that users can put their device in a playground and run a full lap without losing the connection between their phone and Bluetooth accessories, like earphones.

OnePlus also revealed the configurations and color options of the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro prior to this. According to the company, the vanilla Ace 5 model will be offered in Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain colors. The Pro model, on the other hand, will be available in Moon White Porcelain, Submarine Black, and Starry Purple colors. The series will also have a similar look to the OnePlus 13. As for the configurations, buyers in China can choose from 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.