OnePlus Ace 5 series full specs leak ahead of debut

Thanks to leaked certifications, we now know almost all the details about the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.
The OnePlus Ace 5 series will debut in China on December 26. While the brand remains stingy about sharing the phones’ details, their MIIT and TENAA certifications have confirmed most of them.
According to the details we collected from these certifications and other leaks, here are the specifications fans can expect from the two:
OnePlus Ace 5 (PKG1100)
- 206g
- 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K AMOLED with optical-type in-screen fingerprint scanner
- 16MP selfie camera
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 6400mAh battery
- 80W charging
- ColorOS 15
- Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain colors
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (PKR110)
- 203g
- 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.14mm
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K AMOLED with optical-type in-screen fingerprint scanner
- 16MP selfie camera
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 6100mAh battery
- 100W charging
- IP6 rating
- ColorOS 15
- Moon White Porcelain, Submarine Black, and Starry Purple colors