OnePlus Ace 5 series full specs leak ahead of debut

Thanks to leaked certifications, we now know almost all the details about the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series will debut in China on December 26. While the brand remains stingy about sharing the phones’ details, their MIIT and TENAA certifications have confirmed most of them.

According to the details we collected from these certifications and other leaks, here are the specifications fans can expect from the two:

OnePlus Ace 5 (PKG1100)

206g

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.78″ flat 1.5K AMOLED with optical-type in-screen fingerprint scanner

16MP selfie camera

50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup

6400mAh battery

80W charging

ColorOS 15

Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain colors

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (PKR110)