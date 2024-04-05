OnePlus to bring AI erasure in Photo Gallery this April

OnePlus users are getting a treat, as the company plans to inject an AI feature into its Photo Gallery app this month.

It is no secret that AI is gradually influencing different sections of our lives. With this, it is no surprise that it is now making its way to our everyday devices. OnePlus proves this by rolling out a new AI feature on its devices this month.

The feature comes in the form of an AI erasure tool, which removes specific elements that you want out of the picture. Interestingly, it will not only remove these details but will also fill in the erased spots in order to produce a completely flawless photo.

The feature will be accessible through the Photo Gallery app. From there, users can identify the parts of the image they want to edit, and the AI will analyze how it will remove the elements and replace them with proper patches.

Some of the devices expected to receive the feature include the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. In the future, the company envisions bringing more AI features into its handhelds, noting that it won’t just be limited to AI-editing tools.

“As OnePlus’ first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches,” OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu said. “This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability.”