OnePlus confirms several Ace 3 Pro details ahead of Thursday’s launch

Before making its final launch for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on June 27, OnePlus has confirmed some significant details about the model.

The device is expected to launch this Thursday, but fans might no longer have to wait to learn the phone’s key details. According to the company in recent materials it shared, the phone will indeed be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This, however, is not the only detail that will make the Ace 3 Pro the “Performance Beast” model: OnePlus also confirmed that users have the option of up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

To allow it to handle heavy work, OnePlus shared that it will be armed with a 9126mm² VC heat dissipation area for an enhanced cooling system. According to the company, it has 70% better thermal conductivity and 36% better than the cooling performance of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

The news follows earlier revelations about the phone, including its huge 6100 Glacier battery, which can retain 80% of its health after four years of regular use. The company also confirmed the model’s green, silver, and white colors, with the last one being the Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition. The company has claimed that the ceramic variant has an 8.5 Mohs hardness rating, which should make it extremely durable and scratch-resistant.