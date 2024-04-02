OnePlus Nord CE 4 official debuts… Here are the details you need to know

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally announced its new device to the market: the OnePlus Nord CE 4.
The phone takes its entrance into the Indian market following the company’s preparation for its launch, which includes the launch of its Amazon microsite. Now, the company has revealed all the details about the new handheld, ultimately confirming the leaks we reported in the past days:
- It measures 162.5 x 75.3 x 8.4mm and only weighs 186g.
- The model is available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways.
- The Nord CE 4 boasts the 6.7” Fluid AMOLED with support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1080 x 2412 resolution.
- It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 720 GPU and runs on ColorOS 14.
- The handheld is available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The former costs Rs 24,999 (around $300), while the latter retails at Rs 26,999 (around $324).
- It comes with a 5500mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging capability. This is something special since the phone is considered a mid-range unit.
- The rear camera system is made of a 50MP wide unit with PDAF and OIS and an 8MP ultrawide. Its front camera is a 16MP unit.
- It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection.
- It has support for microSD, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G.