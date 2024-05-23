New OnePlus Nord CE 4 update addresses overheating, other issues

OnePlus is now rolling out a new update for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India to resolve various issues reported by its users, including overheating, fingerprint reader malfunctions, lagging, and more.

Despite being new in the market, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is already experiencing some problems. Weeks ago, several users in India reported overheating issues in their units while performing tasks like video calls, data transfer, and social media surfing. Interestingly, aside from that, others noted that they observed lagging units and malfunctioning fingerprint readers.

To end the issues, OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.1.429 in India. According to the company, the release is in progress, albeit an “incremental rollout.”

The OTA directly addresses the overheating issue, but the other affirmation problems were not mentioned in the changelog.

Interestingly, the update brings some improvements in the camera department and the overall system of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. According to the company, the update should introduce better stability in these areas.