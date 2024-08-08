OnePlus Open Apex Edition finally arrives with new color, 1TB storage, VIP mode

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, which offers new fans an enhanced version of the original OnePlus Open model.

The new foldable is basically the same as the OG OnePlus Open, but it comes in the new Crimson Shadow color, which joins the current Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black options in the market. According to the company, the new hue is inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition.

Aside from that, the Apex Edition has a higher configuration compared to the standard OnePlus Open. Unlike the latter, which has only 512GB storage, the new edition phone will offer 1TB paired with 16GB RAM.

It also comes with a VIP Mode, which allows users to deactivate their device’s camera, microphone, and location via the alert slider. According to the company, this feature is a “chip-level encryption and privacy.”

The phone is now available in various markets, including India, where it sells for ₹149,999 and will hit stores on August 10. Meanwhile, the US fans can get the phone for $1,900. The company will announce the pricing of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Europe on August 27.

As for the phone’s other details, it borrows several details from its OG OnePlus Open sibling, including its 7.82″ main 120Hz AMOLED screen, 6.31″ external display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, 4,805mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, Sony LYT-T808 main camera, and more. In addition to that, the phone will come with “enhanced storage, cutting-edge AI image editing, and innovative security features.”