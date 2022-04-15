OneUI 5 Open Beta is coming soon in this July

OneUI 5 Open Beta testing is starting! OneUI has always been a nice OS, but it started to look outdated compared to the rival companies os’s, Xiaomi’s MIUI, Oppo’s Color OS, and the biggest rival Apple’s iOS. With OneUI 4, Samsung has announced their own made Monet Theme Engine, that you can change your UI’s colors depending on your choice. About time Samsung has released an option like this to change some of the UI elements. We don’t know what awaits us in OneUI 5 Open Beta, But we know that its beta testing will start in July.

Which devices are eligible for beta testing?

Google started its developer preview testing phase back in March, showing us the first glimpses of what Android 13 Tiramisu can be, the developer previews are only available for Google Pixel devices for now, but it seems that Samsung is taking one step ahead from their rival companies, Samsung is aiming to give the best UI performance, that’s why, they will start an open beta testing program for their insiders, most notably, the eligible devices for the beta testing could be the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

But the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 aren’t out yet?

Yes, they aren’t. But according to Sammobile, Samsung is planning to release them soon enough so they can ship those devices with the latest generation Android 13-based OneUI 5 Open Beta. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the most premium hardware ever made by Samsung, that’s why Samsung wants to give their premium devices with their latest made software without any bugs and problems.

What does Galaxy S22 Series have to be eligible for OneUI 5 Beta?

The Galaxy S22 series is the latest 2022-released last-gen premium flagship device. S22 and S22 Plus are the same device, S22 Plus being a little bit bigger, while the S22 Ultra has a different design and an S-Pen? Yes, it seems that Samsung has moved the Note series’s biggest feature, the S-Pen to Galaxy S series, it is unknown if Samsung will ever release a Galaxy Note.

Galaxy S22 Series all have Exynos 2200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPUs with AMD RDNA2 powered Samsung Xclipse 920/Adreno 730 GPU’s depending on the region. Both S22 and S22+ have 128/256GB internal storage with 8GB RAM. S22 Ultra has 128/256GB/1TB internal storage with 8/12GB RAM.

For the OneUI 5 Open Beta testing phase, Samsung will surely be using those devices since they’re the most eligible for it because of how new their hardware is.

What about the Fold 4/Flip 4?

There isn’t much info about Fold 4 and Flip 4 yet, but our sources say that some of Fold 4’s specifications have been revealed. Fold 4 has an internal 120Hz OLED screen, 45W Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera, An In-built S-Pen, will come with Android 12, will be ready for OneUI 5 open beta testing. For Flip 4 though, no one has any info about what Flip 4 will be like.

Conclusion

There isn’t news about Android 13 as a whole yet, but Samsung is getting their hands ready to test their OneUI 5 beta on their 2022 flagship devices. Galaxy S22 Series is the perfect fit for OneUI 5 open beta testing program. Android 13’s beta testing will start this month, April, and will be in the “Platform Stability” phase in July, Samsung is aiming to start their beta testing program when Google hits a stable program. Till then, we will hear more from Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will come out in Q2 or Q3 2022. and that’s when Samsung will start in their testing phases for the OneUI 5 Open Beta program. You can also find the whole device list that’s eligible for Samsung’s OneUI 5 final version by clicking on this post, we’ve already covered up the list.