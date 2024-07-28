Oppo A3 Energy Edition launches as battery-focused smartphone in China

Fans in China looking for an energy-efficient smartphone have a new option: the Oppo A3 Energy Edition.

As the name implies, one will think that the Oppo A3 Energy Edition is based on the Oppo A3 model that launched in China earlier this month. However, the Oppo A3 Energy Edition appears to be entirely different from the standard Oppo A3, especially when it comes to its rectangular camera island (vs. Oppo A3’s circular module)

In addition, the phone has a different chip: the Dimensity 6300. Unlike the Snapdragon 695 in its sibling, the Dimensity SoC allows better energy management in the device. The new edition model also boasts a bigger 5,100mAh battery, which has 100mAh more power than the battery in the Oppo A3. According to Oppo, fans in China can get the phone with a 12GB/256GB configuration for CN¥1,799.

Here are more details about the new Oppo A3 Energy Edition phone: