Oppo A3 debuts in China with Snapdragon 695, up to 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, more

The Oppo A3 model is finally in China.

The vanilla model follows the debut of the Oppo A3 Pro in China and India (the latter received a whole new different A3 Pro). It is significantly different from its Pro sibling in many ways, but it should be enough to impress fans looking for a decent smartphone upgrade.

The A3 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip, which is paired with two options of LPDDR4X RAM (8GB/12GB) and UFS 2.2 storage (256GB/512GB). This is complemented by a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging capability.

The phone will hit stores in China on Friday, July 5, and will be available in green, black, and purple colors. Fans can now place their pre-orders for the model, which comes in 8GB/256GB (CN¥) and 12GB/256GB (CN¥) options.

Here are more details about the Oppo A3 Pro: