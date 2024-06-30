Oppo releases A3 official images ahead of July 2 debut

Oppo has finally shared the official images of the Oppo A3 model, which is set to be announced on Tuesday.

The Opp A3 will follow the release of the Oppo A3 Pro in China and India. According to the images shared by the brand, the vanilla model will have a similar design to the Chinese version of the A3 Pro, which has a huge circular rear camera island housing the lenses.

The side frames of the Oppo A3 will also be semi-curved, giving the users comfort when they hold the unit. However, unlike its Pro sibling, the Oppo A3 will have a flat display.

Ultimately, the pictures show that the Oppo A3 will be offered in green, purple, and black colors, which would be called Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black, respectively.

The company did not reveal any other information about the phone other than those details above. However, according to recent reports and leaks, the A3 model could offer a Snapdragon 695 chip, ColorOS 14, a 6.7-inch display with a 2412 x 1080px resolution, a 50MP/2MP rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, and three configurations (8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery.