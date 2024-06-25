Oppo A3 5G to debut in July, China Telecom listing suggests

It seems Oppo is preparing another device for release soon. According to a recent discovery, it could be the Oppo A3 5G, which might enter the Chinese market in July.

The model will be the base model in the A3 series, following the debut of the Oppo A3 Pro. To recall, the Pro model was launched in China with an IP69 rating. Later, a device under the same name was introduced in India, although the phone’s design and details are entirely different.

Now, a China Telecom listing shows that Oppo is now preparing the base Oppo A3 5G variant. In the listing, the monicker and PKA110 model number of the phone are confirmed.

The listing also confirms some details about the handheld, including its 162.54 x 75.44 x 7.15mm dimensions, 179.05g weight, 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution, 459,144Mbytes, and 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, according to rumors, the Oppo A3 5G could offer a Snapdragon 695 chip, ColorOS 14, a 6.7-inch display, and a dual-camera system.

We will provide more details about the phone soon.

Via