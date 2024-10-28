Oppo A3x 4G: MIL-STD-810H protection rating for ₹9K

Oppo has introduced a new budget phone in India: the Oppo A3x 4G. Despite its price tag, the model impresses, especially in terms of durability.

The phone was first introduced in August. Now, Oppo has officially put the Oppo A3x 4G in the market with an ₹8,999 starting price tag.

The A3x 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chip, which is complemented by either 4GB/64GB or 4GB/128GB configuration. It is armed with a 5100mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging, which keeps the power on for its 6.67″ 90Hz LCD. Its main highlight is its sturdy body, which boasts the MIL-STD-810H certification.

The phone is now available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colors, and its 128GB variant costs ₹9,999.

Here are more details about the Oppo A3x 4G: