Oppo A3x 4G specs leak, including SD 6s Gen 1 SoC, 5100mAh battery, 45W charging, more

Oppo will soon launch another 4G smartphone: the Oppo A3x 4G. Nonetheless, its key specifications have already leaked ahead of the company’s official announcement.

Earlier this month, Oppo unveiled the Oppo A3x 5G, which boasts a Dimensity 6300 chip, a 5000mAh battery, and the MIL-STD 810H rating. Now, a report has revealed that the brand is preparing the 4G version of the model.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles), the phone should debut soon. As per the tipster, here are some of the details fans can expect from the upcoming handheld: