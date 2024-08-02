Oppo A3x debuts in India Dimensity 6300, 5000mAh battery, military-grade rating

Oppo has again introduced a new affordable yet impressive model in India: the Oppo A3x. In addition to the decent Dimensity 6300 chip and a huge 5000mAh battery, the smartphone also boasts the MIL-STD 810H rating.

More and more brands are recognizing the importance of the durability of their smartphones. Oppo is one of the giants that now focuses on offering the said quality in its latest smartphones, which was earlier proven by its Oppo A3 Pro with an IP69 rating. Now, the company has introduced another durability-focused model: the Oppo A3x.

The smartphone was announced in India this week, following other models with the same MIL-STD 810H rating, including the Oppo K12x 5G and Motorola Edge 50.

Aside from the rating, the Oppo A3x offers an interesting set of features despite its affordable price tag. Fans can choose from its Starry Purple, Sparkle Black, and Starlight White color options and two configurations. The RAM of the phone is limited to 4GB, but it comes in 64GB and 128GB, which are priced at ₹12,499 and ₹13,499, respectively. The phone will be available starting August 7 in India.

Here are more details about the new phone: