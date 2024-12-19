Oppo A5 Pro gets Dimensity 7300, 12GB/512GB max config

Ahead of its official unveiling, a tipster shared the chip and configuration details of the upcoming Oppo A5 Pro.

Oppo recently confirmed the arrival of the A5 Pro on December 24 in China. It will succeed the A3 Pro (Chinese version), which was a hit due to its high IP69 protection rating.

In its latest campaign materials, the brand revealed the phone’s design, which has a centered circular camera island on the back. Its colors include Sandstone Purple, Quartz White, and Rock Black.

Now, leaker Digital Chat Station has joined the scene by adding more details about the phone. According to the account, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. To compare, its predecessor has a Dimensity 7050.

As per DCS, the phone will be available in four configurations: 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. The account also confirmed that the handheld sports a quad-curved display.

The Oppo A5 Pro is also said to offer an ultra-anti-fall body and “full dust and water resistance,” suggesting that it is also armed with an IP69 rating. According to earlier reports, the phone will also have a 6.7″ OLED, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery, and Android 15 OS.

