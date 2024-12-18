Oppo reveals A5 Pro’s design, colors, curved display, possible IP69 rating

After earlier announcing the December 24 arrival of the A5 Pro in China, Oppo has now shared new materials revealing several details of the model.

The Oppo A5 Pro will succeed the A3 Pro, which is known for its impressive IP69 rating. In a recent video clip shared by the company, it seems that the A5 Pro will also have the same protection that allows the phone to be submerged in water without experiencing issues.

In addition, the clip shows the design of the A5 Pro, which has a curved display in front and a flat back panel. At the upper center of the back is a circular camera island with a 2×2 cutout setup. The module is encased in a squircle ring, which makes it appear like a sibling of the Honor Magic 7.

According to Oppo, the phone will be available in Sandstone Purple, Quartz White, and Rock Black. Its rumored specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, a 6.7″ OLED, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery, and Android 15 OS.