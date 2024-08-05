Oppo to launch A3 Energy Edition as A80 5G in Europe for ₹249

Oppo is preparing another smartphone for the global market: the Oppo A80 5G. According to the latest discovery about the phone, it could be a rebranded Oppo A3 Energy Edition in China, and it will sell for ₹249 in Europe.
The smartphone was spotted sporting the same design as the Oppo A3 Energy Edition, which comes with a flat display and a center punch-hole cutout in front for the selfie camera. In the back, there’s a rectangular camera island placed vertically in the upper left section. It houses two camera lenses alongside a flash unit. The back panel in the renders shows the black and purple colors of the Oppo A80 5G, but it is also reportedly coming in a green option.
The phone reportedly comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration (other options are expected) and will be priced at ₹249 in Europe. It is unknown whether it will be offered in other markets.
Further proving the similar identity of the A80 5G and its Chinese counterpart are the specifications, from its chip to other departments. According to a leak, the Oppo A80 5G will offer the following details:
- 5G connectivity and NFC support
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB configuration (other options are expected)
- 6.67″ flat HD+ 120Hz display with 1,000 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie Camera: 8MP
- 5,100mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1
- Black, Purple, and Green colors
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- IP54 rating
- AI Eraser, AI LinkBoost, and AI Charging Protection features