Oppo A80 5G launches as rebranded A3 Pro in Europe

Oppo rebranded the Oppo A3 Pro and launched it under the monicker Oppo A80 5G in Europe.

The Oppo A80 5G was unveiled in the Netherlands without the brand making any enormous announcements about it. Soon, it is expected to be sold in other markets.

The phone is powered by a Dimensity 6300 chip, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Inside, there’s also a 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging support.

It comes with a 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD, which sports a punch-hole for the 8MP selfie camera. In the back, on the other hand, is a 50MP + 2MP camera setup.

The Oppo A80 5G is available in Starry Black and Purple color options, and its single configuration costs 299.

Here are more details about the new Oppo smartphone:

165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm

186g

Dimensity 6300

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.67″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD with 1,000 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 8MP

5,100mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based ColorOS 14

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor support

IP54 rating

Starry Black and Purple colors

