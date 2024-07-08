Oppo Find X6 Pro update includes personalized sticker, better Clipboard privacy, animations, more

Users of the Oppo Find X6 Pro will be delighted to know that their devices are receiving a new update. In addition to system stability and additional security enhancements, the update comes with new controls, animations, and extra additions to improve the user experience, like personalized AI stickers and the new Music controls in Live Alerts.

The Android 14-based update comes with a firmware version of PGEM10_14.0.0.810 (CN01U100P02). It should be available now to users of the Oppo Find X6 Pro model.

The update addressed different departments of the system, from animations to games and more. Some notable additions include the ability for users to crop certain parts of a photo to turn them into stickers, Music controls in Live Alerts, and enhanced gaming stability. The gaming department also welcomes a fix for a black screen issue.

Speaking of fixes, the update also introduces the June 2024 Android security patch. According to the changelog, the clipboard’s privacy has also been improved, specifically its privacy info protection function.

Here are more details about the new update:

AI-powered features

Upgrades AI Eraser, which allows you to erase unwanted objects from your photos.

You can now cut out part of a photo and save it as a sticker for greater creativity.

Animation upgrade

Adds a transition animation when opening and closing Home screen widgets.

Adds a transition animation for clock widgets when the screen is turned off.

Adds Gaussian blur effects when opening and closing app icons on the Home screen.

Improves how Home screen widgets are displayed.

Touch control

Adds a transition animation when pulling down Quick Settings.

Optimizes animations when opening and closing multiple apps.

App icons on the Home screen now respond faster to your taps.

Improves touch control responsiveness when opening and closing apps.

Optimizes animations when dragging app icons on the Home screen.

System

Music controls can now be displayed in Live Alerts.

You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

Integrates the June 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Fixes an issue where the volume slider in Quick Settings and the one triggered by pressing the physical volume button might appear at the same time.

Games

Improves gaming stability.

Fixes an issue where the screen might turn black while playing a game.

Security