Oppo reveals Find X8, Find X8 Pro minor details as pre-orders begin

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro are now available for pre-order. The phones’ listings confirm their official designs and several minor details.

The Find X8 series is expected to arrive on October 24. To this end, Oppo has started accepting pre-orders for the models.

According to the listings of the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, they both feature huge circular camera island designs on their back. However, unlike the predecessors, the lens setup will be different this time, with their general appearance somehow comparable to that of a OnePlus flagship model.

Aside from the design, the Find X8 is revealed to offer a 6.59″ flat OLED with uniform 1.45mm thin bezels on all sides. It also has flat side frames and a back panel and measures only 7.85mm in thickness. It offers an Alert Slider on the side and comes in Wind Chaser Blue, Bubble Pink, Floating Light White, and Starry Black colors.

The Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78″ micro-quad curved display. Unlike its vanilla sibling, it employs minor curves in its designs, including in its edges. It also features a Quick Capture button for the camera. The Pro model measures 8.24mm in thickness and is only available in Wind Chaser Blue, Floating Light White, and Starry Black.

More details about the two are expected to be confirmed as their launch date approaches.

Via 1, 2