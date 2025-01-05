Oppo Find X8 Mini: Dimensity 9400, 6.31″ 1.5K OLED, 50MP main camera, more

Some of the key details of the yet-to-be-announced Oppo Find X8 Mini model have leaked.

The Oppo Find X8 series is now in the market, but we are still waiting for the Ultra model. According to earlier reports, the Ultra model will debut alongside the Oppo Find X8 Mini model. While Oppo remains silent about it, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some of the most significant details of the phone in a recent post.

According to DCS, fans can expect the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

6.31″ flat 1.5K LTPO OLED with optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Triple camera system

Sony IMX9 camera

50MP “high-quality” periscope

Wireless charging

Metal frame

Glass body

The rest of the compact phone’s specs remain a mystery, but it could adopt many of the features being offered by its Find X8 siblings:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

