Oppo Find X8, X8 Pro debut in Indonesia

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro have finally entered the global market through their official debut in Indonesia.

The two models are featured in the brand’s event in Indonesia today. According to the company, the Find X8 devices will hit the stores on Saturday, November 23.

The vanilla Oppo Find X8 is available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, which are priced at IDR 13,999,000 and 15,999,000, respectively. The Pro variant, on the other hand, is available in a 16GB/512GB configuration, which costs 19,999,000.

The main highlight of the series is its Dimensity 9400 chip, which powers both models. Here are more details about the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

Oppo Find X8 Pro