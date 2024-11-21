Oppo Find X8 price range in India leaks ahead of launch

The price range of the Oppo Find X8 series has leaked ahead of its launch in India today. According to a tipster, the Pro model of the lineup could cost over ₹90,000.

The Oppo Find X8 will be released this Thursday in global markets, including Thailand and India. Hours before the company’s official announcement, tipster Yogesh Brar shared the price ranges of the two models in the series on X.

According to the account, the vanilla model will be priced between ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 in India. The Oppo Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, could reportedly sell for over ₹90,000.

The news follows an earlier leak about the price tag of the Oppo Find X8 Pro in Europe, with a different leaker saying its 16GB/512GB configuration would cost €1199 in Europe.

No other details are available about the global versions of the Oppo Find X8 series, but they could adopt the same set of specifications their Chinese counterparts are offering:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, only in China)

