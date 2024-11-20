Leak: Oppo Find X8 Pro’s 16GB/512GB config costs €1199 in Europe

Ahead of Oppo’s official announcement, one of Oppo Find X8 Pro’s configurations and its price tag in Europe has leaked online.

The Oppo Find X8 series will soon launch in Europe, India, Thailand, and other global markets. Its registration in the UK has recently been opened, and the company has also confirmed that other Oppo flagship models are returning to the UK market.

Before the unveiling, however, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed one of the configurations of the Oppo Find X8 Pro model. According to the tipster, the model will be offered with a 16GB/512GB option, which will be priced at €1199 in Europe. It will reportedly be available in black and white color choices.

The account did not specify whether it is the sole configuration for the Find X8 Pro in the said market, but it could be offered with other memory and storage options.

To recall, the Oppo Find X8 debuted in China with the following configurations and specifications:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, only in China)

Via