Oppo K12 Plus hits stores in China

The Oppo K12 Plus model is now in China, offering fans some impressive details, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a huge 6400mAh battery. Days after its debut, the phone is finally hitting stores in the said market.
The phone made its debut in Oppo’s local market a few days ago, but sales have only started today.
The K12 Plus comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is complemented by up to a 12GB/512GB configuration. There’s also an enormous 6400mAh battery inside the device to power its 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with a 16MP selfie in the center punch-hole cutout. On the back, on the other hand, there’s a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide unit.
The handheld is available in white and black. Fans can choose between 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which sell for CN¥1899, CN¥2099, and CN¥2499, respectively.
Here are more details about the Oppo K12 Plus:
- 5G connectivity + NFC
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- Expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card
- 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with 1100 nits peak brightness and wet touch support
- Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- 6400mAh battery
- 80W wired and 10W reverse wired charging
- IP54 rating
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14
- White and Black colors