Oppo K12 Plus hits stores in China

The Oppo K12 Plus model is now in China, offering fans some impressive details, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a huge 6400mAh battery. Days after its debut, the phone is finally hitting stores in the said market.

The phone made its debut in Oppo’s local market a few days ago, but sales have only started today.

The K12 Plus comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is complemented by up to a 12GB/512GB configuration. There’s also an enormous 6400mAh battery inside the device to power its 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with a 16MP selfie in the center punch-hole cutout. On the back, on the other hand, there’s a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The handheld is available in white and black. Fans can choose between 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which sell for CN¥1899, CN¥2099, and CN¥2499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Oppo K12 Plus: