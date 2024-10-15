Oppo K12 Plus hits stores in China

Santiago Jr Bongco
Oct. 15, 2024, 14:12

The Oppo K12 Plus model is now in China, offering fans some impressive details, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a huge 6400mAh battery. Days after its debut, the phone is finally hitting stores in the said market.

The phone made its debut in Oppo’s local market a few days ago, but sales have only started today.

The K12 Plus comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is complemented by up to a 12GB/512GB configuration. There’s also an enormous 6400mAh battery inside the device to power its 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with a 16MP selfie in the center punch-hole cutout. On the back, on the other hand, there’s a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The handheld is available in white and black. Fans can choose between 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which sell for CN¥1899, CN¥2099, and CN¥2499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Oppo K12 Plus:

  • 5G connectivity + NFC
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
  • Expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card
  • 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with 1100 nits peak brightness and wet touch support
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
  • Selfie Camera: 16MP
  • 6400mAh battery
  • 80W wired and 10W reverse wired charging
  • IP54 rating
  • Android 14-based ColorOS 14
  • White and Black colors

