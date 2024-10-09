Oppo confirms K12 Plus design, launch date

After several leaks, Oppo has finally confirmed the official design and launch date of the Oppo K12 Plus.

The upcoming model will join the Oppo K12 model, which was launched by the company back in April. According to the images shared by Oppo, both models will share similar designs, including the vertical pill-shaped camera island in the back. This also affirmed an earlier leak revealing the phone in a black variant. As per Oppo, there will also be a white option.

The Oppo K12 Plus will be announced in China on October 12. In addition to the date and design, the materials also revealed that the K12 Plus will be armed with a huge 6400mAh battery and 80W wired and 10W reverse wired charging.

Inside, it is reportedly housing a Snapdragon 7 series chip, which was recently revealed to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. According to a Geekbench listing, it will be paired with 12GB RAM (other options could be offered) and an Android 14 system.

Stay tuned for more updates!

