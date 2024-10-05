TENAA listing reveals Oppo K12 Plus specs

The Oppo K12 Plus has appeared on TENAA, where several of its key details are listed.

Oppo is reportedly planning to expand the K12 series, which already has the vanilla K12 and K12x models. According to leaks, the model the company is about to unveil soon is the Oppo K12 Plus.

Recently, the image of the phone was shared online, revealing its official design. Now, the phone has made another appearance after it was spotted on the TENAA platform.

The K12 Plus bears the PKS110 model number, which is the same identification it used on other platforms like Geekbench. Now, this same phone has been spotted again on TENAA with the following features:

193g

162.47 x 75.33 x 8.37mm

2.4GHz octa-core SoC (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3)

6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED with in-screen fingerprint scanning

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 16MP

6220mAh (rated value) battery

The news follows an earlier leak showing the official design of the phone. As expected, the Oppo K12 Plus has the same camera island design as its standard K12 sibling, but its back panel appears to have curved sides.

According to a leaker in the past, aside from a dark blue color, the phone will be available in a white option. It is also reportedly getting 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB options for storage.

Stay tuned for more updates!