Official Oppo K12 Plus images leak

Ahead of Oppo’s official announcement, a famous leaker shared images of the rumored Oppo K12 Plus model.

The Oppo K12 Plus is expected to be the company’s next K-series phone despite rumors that it is now working on the K13 series. The device is reportedly borrowing some details from the vanilla K12 model but will also receive some improvements.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed the design of the Oppo K12 Plus. The materials appear to be some of the official marketing photos from Oppo.

As expected, the Oppo K12 Plus has the same camera island design as its standard K12 sibling, but its back panel appears to have curved sides.

According to an earlier post from DCS, the K12 Plus will be equipped with a large 6400mAh battery, which is much bigger than the 5,500mAh rating in the vanilla model and the K12x. Inside, it is reportedly housing a Snapdragon 7 series chip, which was recently revealed to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. According to a Geekbench listing, it will be paired with 12GB RAM (other options could be offered) and an Android 14 system.

In addition to these things, DCS noted that the Oppo K12 Plus will have a straight display despite the image showing that its back will be curved. The tipster also shared that the K12 Plus will now be offered in a white option.

