Oppo Reno 11A: Everything You Need To Know

Oppo has announced the Oppo Reno 11A in Japan.

Oppo recently unveiled its Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro in China and the global market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s plans for this quarter, nonetheless, have just started. With this, Oppo also unveiled the Oppo Reno 11A in Japan as one of its latest mid-range offerings.

It is now available in Japan for ¥48,800 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. Buyers can choose between Coral Purple and Dark Green colors. It is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chipset, which is complemented by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

