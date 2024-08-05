Oppo Reno 12’s new light blue color launches in China

Oppo has refreshed the Oppo Reno 12 in China by giving it a new color shade of light blue.
The brand launched the Reno 12 series in China back in May. During the launch, only three color options of the phone were unveiled: Millennium Silver, Soft Peach, and Ebony Black. Now, the company is expanding the choices of its fans in China by offering the new light blue color of Reno 12.
According to its listing on JD.com, the phone will have the same starting price of CN¥2699. To recall, the Oppo Reno 12 was announced in China with four configurations of 12GB/256GB (CN¥2700), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3000), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3000), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥3200).
Aside from the new look, the phone is expected to retain the same set of features and details, including:
- Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chip
- 6.7″ FHD+ 3D Contour Quad Curved AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate
- Rear Camera System: 50MP main (LYT600, 1/1.95”), 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide
- Front Cam: 50MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 80W fast charging
- 7.25mm thin
- IP65 rating