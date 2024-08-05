Oppo Reno 12’s new light blue color launches in China

Oppo has refreshed the Oppo Reno 12 in China by giving it a new color shade of light blue.

The brand launched the Reno 12 series in China back in May. During the launch, only three color options of the phone were unveiled: Millennium Silver, Soft Peach, and Ebony Black. Now, the company is expanding the choices of its fans in China by offering the new light blue color of Reno 12.

According to its listing on JD.com, the phone will have the same starting price of CN¥2699. To recall, the Oppo Reno 12 was announced in China with four configurations of 12GB/256GB (CN¥2700), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3000), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3000), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥3200).

Aside from the new look, the phone is expected to retain the same set of features and details, including: