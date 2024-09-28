Oppo announces Reno 12 Pro’s Manish Malhotra Limited Edition design

Oppo is now offering the Reno 12 Pro in a limited edition Manish Malhotra design.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition joins the model’s current Sunset Gold and Space Brown colors in the country. The new option features India’s “rich cultural heritage” design, with the company noting that it collaborated with Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra to achieve this look for the Reno 12 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition has the same set of features as its standard siblings. However, aside from its design, this version also comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, which sells for ₹36,999. It also comes with a special retail box sporting the same design details. According to Oppo, it will start offering the limited edition phone on October 3 through its official Indian website.

Aside from those things, here are the details to expect from the Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition phone:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1200nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide

5000mAh battery

ColorOS 14.1

