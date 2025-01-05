Oppo Reno 13, 13 Pro officially set for Jan. 9 Indian launch

Oppo has finally confirmed that the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro are coming to India on January 9.

The Oppo Reno 13 made its debut in China in November 2024. After that, the brand gradually introduced the new phones to more markets, including Malaysia. The next country to welcome the devices is India.

According to Oppo, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will be announced in the country on January 9. Earlier, the company shared the official design of the Reno 13 series, confirming that it is similar to the look of its counterpart in China. The company also revealed that the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will have two color options each. The vanilla model will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colors, while the Reno 13 Pro will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

Both models are also expected to adopt most of the specifications of China’s Reno 13 series, which offers:

Oppo Reno 13

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations

6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5600mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥3399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4499) configurations

6.83” quad-curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 116° wide viewing angle, AF) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, two-axis OIS anti-shake, AF, 3.5x optical zoom)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5800mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Via