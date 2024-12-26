Oppo Reno 13 to be offered in ‘super pure white’ color in China

An Oppo product manager teased in a recent clip that the brand will soon unveil a new “super pure white” color for the Oppo Reno 13 in China.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is now available in China and other global markets. Amid the lineup’s expansion to more markets, an Oppo official revealed in a recent clip that the vanilla Reno 13 model will soon be offered in a new white color in China.

According to the product manager named Monica, it will be a “super pure white” color, noting that “it is different from the white you have seen before.” The news follows Oppo’s confirmation of the Reno 13’s color options in India, which include the Ivory White. This could be the same color the official might be teasing.

On the other hand, aside from the color, the other sections of the Oppo Reno 13 in new color are expected to remain the same. To recall, the phone debuted in China with the following specifications:

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations

6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5600mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors

