Oppo confirms Reno 13 series colors in India ahead of January 2025 debut

Aside from its debut timeline in India, Oppo confirmed the colors of the Oppo Reno 13 models.
The Oppo Reno 13 is now official in China and is expected to hit the global markets soon. The lineup (which includes the Reno 13F) is now available for pre-orders in Malaysia, and Oppo India is expected to announce it next month.
According to Oppo, the Reno 13 series will be announced in January. To this end, the brand also shared the official design of the Reno 13 series, confirming that it is similar to the look of its counterpart in China.
The company also revealed that the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will have two color options each. The vanilla model will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colors, while the Reno 13 Pro will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.
Both models are also expected to adopt most of the specifications of China’s Reno 13 series, which offers:
Oppo Reno 13
- Dimensity 8350
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations
- 6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)
- Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)
- 4K video recording up to 60fps
- 5600mAh battery
- 80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging
- Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors
Oppo Reno 13 Pro
- Dimensity 8350
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥3399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4499) configurations
- 6.83” quad-curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 116° wide viewing angle, AF) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, two-axis OIS anti-shake, AF, 3.5x optical zoom)
- Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)
- 4K video recording up to 60fps
- 5800mAh battery
- 80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging
- Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple colors