Oppo starts Reno 13, 13F, 13 Pro pre-orders in Malaysia

The Oppo Reno 13 series, which includes the Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro, and Reno 13F, is now available for pre-order in Malaysia.

The Oppo Reno 13 series made its debut in China back in November. However, the lineup in the said market only includes the vanilla Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. Now, in addition to the two models, a new Reno 13F will join the series in the global market.

This is confirmed by Oppo, which now accepts pre-orders for all three models in Malaysia. The launch date of the series remains unknown, but the January 10 pre-order deadline suggests its announcement could happen on that date or later.

Currently, here’s everything we know about the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro based on the versions that launched in China:

Oppo Reno 13

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations

6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5600mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors

Oppo Reno 13 Pro