Oppo starts Reno 13, 13F, 13 Pro pre-orders in Malaysia

The Oppo Reno 13 series, which includes the Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro, and Reno 13F, is now available for pre-order in Malaysia.
The Oppo Reno 13 series made its debut in China back in November. However, the lineup in the said market only includes the vanilla Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. Now, in addition to the two models, a new Reno 13F will join the series in the global market.
This is confirmed by Oppo, which now accepts pre-orders for all three models in Malaysia. The launch date of the series remains unknown, but the January 10 pre-order deadline suggests its announcement could happen on that date or later.
Currently, here’s everything we know about the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro based on the versions that launched in China:
Oppo Reno 13
- Dimensity 8350
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations
- 6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)
- Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)
- 4K video recording up to 60fps
- 5600mAh battery
- 80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging
- Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors
Oppo Reno 13 Pro
- Dimensity 8350
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥3399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4499) configurations
- 6.83” quad-curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 116° wide viewing angle, AF) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, two-axis OIS anti-shake, AF, 3.5x optical zoom)
- Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)
- 4K video recording up to 60fps
- 5800mAh battery
- 80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging
- Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple colors