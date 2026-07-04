Oppo Reno 16 Summer Green now available

The Oppo Reno 16’s new Summer Green colorway is now available for purchase in China.

The Reno 16 series is now available in China. Amid its global rollout, the vanilla variant has received a new shade in its domestic market.

It joins the earlier colors, including Starry Night, Galaxy Purple, and Midnight Black. It also comes in 12GB/256GB (without accessories), 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at CN¥3299, CN¥3499, CN¥3999, and CN¥4299, respectively.

As for its specifications, it features the same set of details as the other color variants, such as: