Oppo Reno 8 3C Certified! | Are the specifications good enough?

The first Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Phone, OPPO Reno 8 has been certified! We have seen the leaks of the first phone that will release with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, And that phone is OPPO’s favorite series, Reno’s 8th entry. OPPO Reno series was great at first, the first generation OPPO Reno was an all-display phone with a pop-up camera. OPPO was trying new things, but they realized that the Find series already is experimental enough. They decided to do the Reno series as their performative mid-ranger and entry-level flagship devices.

You can check on the first appearance of OPPO Reno 8 by clicking here.

So what does OPPO Reno 8 have inside?

OPPO Reno 8 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Flash Memory storage systems. 6.55-inch of OLED display that has 1080×2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support. 32MP wide selfie camera sensor and triple rear camera sensors that has 50MP (IMX766), 8MP, and 2MP lenses. 4500mAh battery with a whopping 80W fast charging support! OPPO Reno 8 will come with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.

What did the last-released OPPO Reno 7 have inside?

OPPO Reno 7 came in two different versions, OPPO Reno 7 4G and 5G. OPPO Reno 7 4G has come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 610 as the GPU. 128GB/256GB internal storage with 8GB RAM. 1080×2400 90Hz AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 4500mAh Li-Po battery with 33W fast charging support. One 32MP wide front, triple 64MP wide, 2MP microscope, and 2MP depth camera sensors. OPPO Reno 7 came with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.1.

What about the OPPO Reno 7 5G?

OPPO Reno 7 5G has come with MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55) CPU with Mali-G68 MC4 as the GPU. 256GB internal storage with 8GB RAM. 1080×2400 90Hz AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 4500mAh Li-Po battery with 33W fast charging support. One 32MP wide front, triple 64MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera sensors. OPPO Reno 7 5G came with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.1.

Conclusion

OPPO Reno 8 is coming in hot while OPPO Reno 7 already launched at the start of 2022. OPPO has started its ways of mass-producing its devices while still keeping the premium quality intact. OPPO Reno 8 is still in development. And the prototype phase will be really good looking at the specifications of the device. A true entry-level flagship awaits us.

Thanks to @WHYLAB from Weibo for giving us the source!