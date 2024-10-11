Patent shows Motorola foldable with auto viewing angle adjustment

Motorola could be preparing another phone for us, and it is not just a simple foldable this time. According to a leaked patent, it is a foldable phone with a hinge that allows the screen to adjust automatically for a better viewing angle for users.

The first trifold phone is now available, thanks to Huawei, which introduced the Mate XT. While it is currently enjoying the spotlight as probably the most innovative foldable today, other smartphones could soon challenge it. Aside from new trifold models, different brands are also exploring new tech ideas for their future smartphones. One includes Motorola, which has submitted a patent for “Autonomous Form Factor Control of a Foldable Mobile Device.”

The patent was filed at the US Patent Application Publication. It shows the illustration of the concept using a NASA-pioneered alloy (Shape Memory Alloys) that can change shape using heat. According to the filing, the combination of special materials and small motors will make this adjustment possible, which will be based on the user’s movements. This will give users a better viewing angle of the display and could let them stay in the camera frame during calls.

While this is intriguing, it is important to note that the concept is not the first in Motorola. To recall, Apple already introduced this in its Center Stage feature in Mac webcams, and Lenovo also demonstrated this in its laptop during the IFA last month.

This will be a groundbreaking achievement for Motorola if it is injected into a small device like a foldable smartphone. Since motors will be used in this concept, they could take up some significant internal space. With this, how Motorola would do this without compromising the other sections is a huge question right now.

