Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 confirmed ‘coming soon’ in India

Transsion has launched the Amazon pages of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 and Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 in India, confirming their launch “soon.”

The two models were first launched in September, and the company is now preparing to offer them in other markets soon. One includes India, where it says it is “coming soon,” suggesting it could happen this month. The key details of the phones are now posted on the pages, but their prices and configurations remain unknown.

Nonetheless, here are the specifications fans in India can expect from Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 and Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 soon:

Tecno Phantom V Fold2

Dimensity 9000+

12GB RAM (+12GB extended RAM)

512GB storage

7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED

6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP + 32MP

5750mAh battery

70W wired + 15W wireless charging

Android 14

WiFi 6E support

Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors

Tecno Phantom V Flip2

Dimensity 8020

8GB RAM (+8GB extended RAM)

256GB storage

6.9” main FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED

3.64″ external AMOLED with 1056x1066px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP with AF

4720mAh battery

70W wired charging

Android 14

WiFi 6 support

Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors

