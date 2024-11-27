Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 reportedly launching in India next month

A new report claims that the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 will debut in early December.

The two phones were unveiled in September. After that, Tecno teased the Phantom V Fold 2 in India. Interestingly, this is not the only foldable the company is bringing into the said market. According to folks at 91Mobiles, both the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 will arrive in India.

Specifically, the report claims that the phones will debut between December 2 and December 6. With this, expect the brand to make a follow-up tease about the devices soon.

Configurations and prices of the two phones remain unknown, but their Indian variants likely have the same specs as their Chinese counterparts. To recall, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 debuted with the following details:

Phantom V Fold2

Dimensity 9000+

12GB RAM (+12GB extended RAM)

512GB storage

7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED

6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP + 32MP

5750mAh battery

70W wired + 15W wireless charging

Android 14

WiFi 6E support

Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors

Phantom V Flip2

Dimensity 8020

8GB RAM (+8GB extended RAM)

256GB storage

6.9” main FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED

3.64″ external AMOLED with 1056x1066px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP with AF

4720mAh battery

70W wired charging

Android 14

WiFi 6 support

Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors

