Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 reportedly launching in India next month

A new report claims that the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 will debut in early December.
The two phones were unveiled in September. After that, Tecno teased the Phantom V Fold 2 in India. Interestingly, this is not the only foldable the company is bringing into the said market. According to folks at 91Mobiles, both the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 will arrive in India.
Specifically, the report claims that the phones will debut between December 2 and December 6. With this, expect the brand to make a follow-up tease about the devices soon.
Configurations and prices of the two phones remain unknown, but their Indian variants likely have the same specs as their Chinese counterparts. To recall, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 debuted with the following details:
Phantom V Fold2
- Dimensity 9000+
- 12GB RAM (+12GB extended RAM)
- 512GB storage
- 7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED
- 6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP + 32MP
- 5750mAh battery
- 70W wired + 15W wireless charging
- Android 14
- WiFi 6E support
- Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors
Phantom V Flip2
- Dimensity 8020
- 8GB RAM (+8GB extended RAM)
- 256GB storage
- 6.9” main FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED
- 3.64″ external AMOLED with 1056x1066px resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP with AF
- 4720mAh battery
- 70W wired charging
- Android 14
- WiFi 6 support
- Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors