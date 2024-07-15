Certifications confirm Google ‘Pixel 9 Pro XL,’ ‘Pixel 9 Pro Fold’ marketing monickers

Ahead of Google’s August debut for the Pixel 9 series, official certifications have confirmed the monickers of the two models in the lineup: the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The search giant is expected to launch the new Pixel series on August 13. It is said to offer four models, with past leaks confirming the presence of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models in the lineup. Past reports named the other two Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but the company has yet to confirm this.

Now, the Radio Equipment List certifications (via MySmartPrice) from Canada have confirmed the names of the two phones. This should clarify confusion about the actual marketing monickers of the series models since the Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to be the actual successor of the Pixel 8 Pro while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a newcomer to the Pixel series.