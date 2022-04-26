POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update is coming soon!

The POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update is ready for one of POCO’s budget-oriented devices. While MIUI 13 update has been released for many POCO devices, unfortunately some budget POCO devices have not even received the MIUI 12.5 update. According to the latest information we have, the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update is ready. It will be available to users very soon.

Information about the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update

POCO C3 was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. The current current version of this device is V12.0.17.0.QCRINXM. The device, which has not received any major Android and MIUI updates, will soon receive the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update. With this update, it will have received the first major Android and MIUI update. In addition, this device is also on the announced MIUI 13 Second Batch list. We should mention that the POCO C3 will receive the MIUI 13 update. The device will not receive any major Android and MIUI updates after receiving the MIUI 13 update.

The build number of the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update that will be released to users will be V12.5.3.0.RCRINXM. This update will increase system stability and will provide you with many features. The update will be released to Mi Pilots first. If no bug are found, it will be accessible to all users. You can download the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update from MIUI Downloader. You can also learn about new upcoming updates with MIUI Downloader and you will have many advantages such as trying MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO C3 MIUI 12.5 update. Do not forget to follow us for such content.